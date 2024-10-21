Blast from the past: Pinoy fans ready to welcome ’90s pop music duo M2M

Nostalgia meets excitement for Filipino fans of Norwegian pop duo M2M as they are set to reunite for their first-ever headlining tour after more than two decades.

Marit Larsen and Marion Ravn, who rose to international fame in the early 2000s, will deliver their much-anticipated comeback at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila on May 1 next year to celebrate their success and legacy.

Just in time for the 25th anniversary of their best-selling album “Shades of Purple,” M2M will kick off their reunion tour “The Better Endings Tour” in Asia.

“It was never a question of where we’d start our tour if we ever reunited. Asia was always the first choice. Some of our best memories are from there,” Ravn said.

Several Filipino fans of M2M have already expressed their enthusiasm for the music duo’s upcoming concert.

“Before Bini’s ‘Salamin, Salamin,’ we went crazy over M2M’s MIRROR MIRROR. Hehe,” digital creator Beki Mon said.

“Hooooyyy!! Pagbigyan kaming mga late 30s and [so] on! Huwag n’yo kaming ubusan ng ticket!” a Facebook user commented with laughing emojis.

“OMG!!! Want!!! Nung mga panahong cassette tape pa ang kinokolekta para mapakinggan sila. 🥹🥹my childhood. 🥹🥹,” an X user shared.

“Gen Z, ibalato niyo na sa amin tong mga tito at tita,” another commented.

Larsen and Ravn have been friends since they were five years old and formed a music duo when they were eight. According to the former, the tour is aimed at rediscovering their music and friendship after parting ways in 2002.

“Let’s give this story a better ending. The ending it deserves. We truly can’t wait to see you (again),” Larsen added.

Wilbros Live announced that tickets for M2M’s concert in Manila will go on sale starting October 26 at 12 p.m., with prices ranging from P900 to P5,800.



Among M2M’s many hits are “The Day You Went Away,” “Mirror Mirror,” “Everything You Do,” “Pretty Boy” and “Girl In Your Dreams.”