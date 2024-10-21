‘Be Your Own Icon’: BINI drops ‘iconic’ single for clothing brand endorsement

BINI, lovingly dubbed “the nation’s girl group,” is the newest addition to the family of clothing brand, Penshoppe.

The girl group was named ambassadors during a grand launch event held last October 16, which also saw the release of their newest campaign, “Be Your Own Icon.”

TRUE ICONS! 🌸🍒 Penshoppe officially launches BINI as their newest endorser as the nation’s girl group makes an appearance at the clothing brand’s launch of their newest ‘ICON’ line! #BeYourOwnICON pic.twitter.com/Oljg1E2FER — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 16, 2024



The launch featured an explosive and catchy new song of the same title performed by the eight-member girl group, who showcased pieces from Penshoppe’s latest fashion line.

“Be Your Own Icon” showcases BINI’s powerful voices and fun choreography — all set for an upcoming dance challenge for everyone to try.

The campaign encourages everyone to embrace their individuality and stand out by being unapologetically themselves. There’s no better endorser to convey this message than BINI.

Known for their candid and authentic personalities—whether addressing important issues or interacting with fans—BINI is the perfect fit for this initiative

“BINI not only exemplifies our brand persona—confident, current, fun, youthful, and cool—but also aligns perfectly with our ambition to build a brand that transcends borders,” Brandon Liu, brand director for Penshoppe, said.

As part of the partnership between BINI and the clothing brand, loyal and new Penshoppe fans and Blooms can expect more interactive activities and the launch of two new scent lines: Juice Tropics and Unleashed; dubbed the “Binilicious Scents.”