Ben&Ben enters new era with newest single ‘Triumph’

Nine-piece OPM band Ben&Ben embarks on a new era with their explosive rock anthem, the first single from their upcoming third album, The Traveller Across Dimensions, set for release on November 29.

On October 18, the band released their latest single, “Triumph,” on all streaming platforms, showcasing a departure from their usual indie-folk, slow and melodic style.

They also unveiled a three-dimensional (3D) animated music video that beautifully complements the powerful message of the song.”

Ben&Ben expressed their hope that the new song can serve as an anthem for those who are weary and inspire others to persevere despite the challenges they face.

“It’s the fight song for the moments we have to be our own cheerleader, our own support system, our own best friend, our own defender,” the group said.

“Even in our weakest moments, there are times we may feel the need to manifest victory, to speak hope into ourselves that we can emerge through any struggle triumphant.”

Written by the twins, Paolo and Miguel Benjamin, the band also said that the song is personal as it is deeply rooted and inspired by all the different heavy struggles the band has been through over the years.

It is also the first single they have arranged and collaborated with their producer and friend, Ziv, who synthesized and streamlined the final arrangement.

They also revealed that despite the song being their original composition, each band member contributed ideas that brought this song to a stark success.

With a fresh take on their 3D video, Ben&Ben said that they are starting to pivot towards a more multimedia approach for the next chapter of their music releases and stray away from the typical reality-based music videos they have done in the past.

With Liwanag, the titular traveler from their new album, as the main character and representation, she hopes to allow the audience to fully immerse themselves in her journey.

“[A]s kids who grew up lovers of animation, video games, and all things fantastical, we really believe that animation is one of the most compelling ways to tell a story,” the band said in a press statement.

“We naturally gravitate toward supporting characters who possess their own struggles, motivations, and emotions. Sometimes, we may find ourselves relating more to fictional characters than we do to real-life figures, as it often feels like life is stranger than fiction.”

Meanwhile, following the release of “Triumph,” many supporters applauded Ben&Ben for taking a different path and genre in their music journey.

“Woah this is a new type of style you have created! Kakaibang kakaiba talaga,” an online user commented.

“The animation and the song are really for international level…lupet n[g] Pinoy,” another online user said.

“Worldclass animation. Nakakatouch na storyline. Motivational music. Grabe [y]ung areglo! Parang sarap patugtugin everytime mag-jog or mag-train ka physically, pampa-boost ng motivation,” another commented.

The newest single is out on all digital streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.