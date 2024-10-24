Labubu craze: Pinoy celebrities spotted unboxing, flexing collection

“Labu labu labu labu labu”

Smiling elf dolls are now taking over social media, with some Filipino celebrities joining the collectible craze.

These dolls with pointy ears and a smile showing their sharp teeth are the new anik-anik (knickknacks) that can be hung on bags or displayed at home.

Labubu is a fictional female monster from the three Nordic fairy tale picture books “The Monsters,” created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. She is one of the monsters in the series alongside Zimomo, Tycoco, Spooky and Pato.

Despite her mischievous appearance, Labubu is known as a kind-hearted creature but does bad things accidentally.

Lung, who was raised in the Netherlands, was influenced by Norse mythology. He worked with this style as an illustrator in Belgium for over 10 years and became a toy designer in 2010.

In 2015, Lung started the “The Monster” series. He collaborated with How2Work, a toy brand in Hong Kong and China, in producing toy collectibles like Labubu.

The regular elf dolls in the “Exciting Macaron” series include Soymilk, Lychee Berry, Green Grape, Seasalt Coconut, Toffee, and Sesame Bean, while Chestnut Cocoa is rare.

Apart from these, enthusiasts could also get “Have a Seat” figurines, featuring Sisi, Hehe, Baba, Zizi, Ququ, Dada, and the secret and unique one, Duoduo.

Labubu currently has more than 300 designs in different colors, shapes, and sizes.

The “Be Fancy Now” Labubu doll is also available in collaboration with Chinese fashion brand Pronounce. It includes other accessories like a hat, a sweater, and suspender jeans.

Zimomo, a male and the leader of Labubu elves, also joined the rising popularity of Labubu as some enthusiasts also hunt for his figurines and plush toys.

While he resembles Labubu’s features, such as the ears and smile, Zimomo has a tail, which makes him distinct.

The collectibles are available in blind boxes that could induce curiosity and excitement in the toy enthusiasts.

Celebrities collecting Labubu dolls

Local celebrities were also flexing their Labubu collectibles, from blind boxes to plush dolls.

“Balota” star Marian Rivera frequently posts her Labubu bag charms and huge plush dolls on her social media.

In a TikTok video, actress Ruffa Gutierrez showed the unboxing of two plush dolls of her mom, Anabelle Rama. Three Labubu dolls were attached to the bag of the veteran actress.

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda posted on YouTube the unboxing vlog of the “Exciting Macarons” and “Have a Seat” collections.

The “It’s Showtime” host also unpacked a Zimomo plush toy, which was a gift of couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce following the death of the comedian’s dog.

While flexing her first purchase on a TikTok video, actress Alexa Ilacad became more excited about her Labubu charm.

“Oh my god! I wanted the Hehe, but I got the secret,” she said in the video.



Heart Evangelista, Jinkee Pacquiao, and Julia Barretto also joined the Labubu mania as spotted in their anik-anik.

Other international personalities are also in the loop of the Labubu fever, including Lisa of Blackpink and Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock.

Enthusiasts could avail of their Labubu plush toys and other merchandise, like figurines, phone cases, and bags, in Pop Mart Philippines.

The price ranges from P350 to P51,000, depending on the product.

Last October 21, Pop Art launched Mega Labubu 1000% Sketch as part of its Halloween collection.

Pop Art will be launching the “Angel in Clouds” Zimomo doll on October 25.

Collectors could also purchase their Labubus from other reseller shops, but at a higher price.