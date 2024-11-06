R’Bonney Gabriel in ‘plantita’ heaven as she goes shopping in Cartimar

Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visited Cartimar in Pasay City where she channeled her inner “plantita.”

The beauty queen on Monday, November 4, uploaded a video of her going to the famous shopping area to shop for plants.

“Just a girl obsessed with plants,” she wrote on Instagram. She also added the hashtags “#plantmom” and “#planttita.”

When she first stepped into the plant market, she quipped of wanting to “buy everything.”

R’Bonney bought ten plants which include a palmera and a monstera.

She also practiced her “tawad” or Pinoy bargaining skills.

Apart from shopping, the beauty queen also indulged in snacks like sisig, siomai and buko juice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

In the comments section, an online user told her she was “too young” to be called a “plantita.”

R’Bonney only replied with a series of grinning-with-sweat emojis.

She also posted the video on her TikTok account, where she was asked if she was in her “plantita era.”

“Always,” she answered with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and a seedling.

R’Bonney has been getting in touch with her Filipino roots ever since she arrived last April.

Since then, she has ridden a traditional jeepney and hailed a motorcycle ride, eaten Pinoy street food, gone to famous Philippine beaches, cooked sinigang, and hung out in her father’s childhood home in Malate, among other things.

The half-Pinay is born to Malate native Remigio Bonzon and American Dana Walker from Texas.

READ: More R’Bonney Gabriel stories