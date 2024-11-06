R’Bonney Gabriel in ‘plantita’ heaven as she goes shopping in Cartimar

Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visited Cartimar in Pasay City where she channeled her inner “plantita.”
The beauty queen on Monday, November 4, uploaded a video of her going to the famous shopping area to shop for plants.
“Just a girl obsessed with plants,” she wrote on Instagram. She also added the hashtags “#plantmom” and “#planttita.”
When she first stepped into the plant market, she quipped of wanting to “buy everything.”
R’Bonney bought ten plants which include a palmera and a monstera.
She also practiced her “tawad” or Pinoy bargaining skills.
Apart from shopping, the beauty queen also indulged in snacks like sisig, siomai and buko juice.
In the comments section, an online user told her she was “too young” to be called a “plantita.”
R’Bonney only replied with a series of grinning-with-sweat emojis.
She also posted the video on her TikTok account, where she was asked if she was in her “plantita era.”
“Always,” she answered with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and a seedling.
R’Bonney has been getting in touch with her Filipino roots ever since she arrived last April.
Since then, she has ridden a traditional jeepney and hailed a motorcycle ride, eaten Pinoy street food, gone to famous Philippine beaches, cooked sinigang, and hung out in her father’s childhood home in Malate, among other things.
The half-Pinay is born to Malate native Remigio Bonzon and American Dana Walker from Texas.