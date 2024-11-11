New face: Korina Sanchez eyes growth, improvement in newly revamped ‘Face to Face’ as host

Award-winning journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas is officially the new face of TV5 tabloid talk show “Face to Face: Harapan” after signing on as its host on November 7.

The newly revamped afternoon show, which seeks to deliver a “deeper and more balanced” approach to real-life debates, will air from Monday to Friday, at 4 p.m., starting November 11.

Korina said amplifying the voices of ordinary Filipinos has always been the nature of her job, which made it easy for her to take over the role.

“Bata pa lang po ako, hanggang dito sa aking karera, malapit po ako sa masa. Ang aking pong hinahanap na mga kwentong buhay ay ang mga kwento ng mga totoong tao at ako po ay sanay na mag-referee sa pagitan ng mga nag-aalitang panig—that led me to say yes,” she said during the contract signing.

According to the broadcast journalist, the show’s current format still has some growth and areas for improvement to achieve, still, it is committed to maintaining its “quality, consistency and authenticity.”

During the show, Korina will not only weigh both sides of the dispute—Sa Pula and Sa Puti—but also share her personal judgment with the help of the advice of the counselors or Harapang Tagapayo.

TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero said Korina’s expertise in discussing complex and relatable issues will be further showcased in “Face to Face.”

“Her ability to connect with people and tackle complex issues makes her the ideal person to lead the show into this new era,” he said.

Meanwhile, MediaQuest Holdings, Cignal TV and MQuest Ventures president and CEO Jane Jimenez-Basas said Korina’s “remarkable history” in the media industry would bring fresh perspectives and dynamics to the show.

“I’m sure our Kapatid viewers will pick up some life lessons while enjoying the show,” she added.

The show was produced by MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV. Several MediaQuest and TV5 executives joined Korina in the contract signing.

First launched in 2010, “Face to Face” was originally moderated by media presenter Amy Perez until she resigned as its host three years later.