Allusion to leaked MaThon messages? The Itchyworms catches attention with ‘Beer’ post

An allusion to viral screenshots involving the love team MaThon?

OPM rock band The Itchyworms shared some of the lyrics from their song “Beer” after alleged screenshots of conversations between the love team went viral.

Jamela “Jam” Villanueva, the non-showbiz ex-girlfriend of Anthony Jennings, shocked Filipinos when she posted on Instagram Stories screenshots of messages between him and his co-star Maris Racal.

The two became a love team in the series “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

Jam posted the conversations days after the actor confirmed their breakup, which happened months ago.

“Ako ‘yung may pagkukulang doon. Problema ko ‘yon and dapat ko ‘yon ayusin mag-isa,” he said before.

Anthony also declared that he and Maris were just “friends.”

“Magkaibigan lang po kami and sana matigil na rin ‘yung mga ganong issues,” he had said.

Days later, Jam shared her side of the story, posting screenshots from as early as June between the two actors and explaining that she needed to share her “truth.”

She also shared messages between herself and her ex-boyfriend.

One conversation revealed Anthony telling Jam that he needed to do method acting for his onscreen pairing with Maris to succeed.

“Method acting” is a style of acting in which an actor aspires to encourage emotionally sincere and expressive performances by fully inhabiting the role of the character.

Anthony has an upcoming series with Maris titled “Incognito.” They are also part of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “And the Breadwinner Is.”

Meanwhile, another conversation showed him admitting that he made out with the actress at a party.

Other messages showed flirtation between the two, along with photos that appeared to show them kissing during a trip.

By October 1, Anthony told Jam that he had already “ended” what he had with Maris. He also pleaded with her to stop reposting cryptic posts about relationships on TikTok.

Two months later, Jam shared screenshots of MaThon’s conversations outside work and told fellow females to refrain from being like her.

She admitted that she “allowed” the supposed cheating to happen at first in support of their career as a love team, saying that she had “trusted” them both and Maris “as a woman.”

“So if you ever find yourself in the same shoes as me, I hope you can gather the strength to put yourself first and protect your peace,” Jam said.

She also shared a farewell message for Anthony, with whom she had been for nearly seven years.

Just in: Jam Villanueva bravely exposes Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings. A thread: pic.twitter.com/Ndw6Mx6kdb — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) December 3, 2024

Hours later, The Itchyworms posted some of the lyrics from their song “Beer” and accompanied it with a comment.

Ibuhos na ang beer

Sa aking lalamunan

Upang malunod na ang puso kong nahihirapan

“Kailangan yata natin itagay ‘yan ngayong madaling araw,” the band said, referring to a beer.

“Beer” is a track from the band’s second album “Noontime Show.”

Their post has earned 3,600 pure laugh reactions, almost 400 shares, and over 120 comments so far, with some Filipinos quoting Maris’ messages in the comments section.

“Maybe, but ako, I just want baby kisses,” a Facebook user said with a laughing emoji.

“While drinking the beer, I’ll touch myself na lang kasi that was so hot, but, also, I want baby kisses,” another online user commented.

“But I like being held by you,” a different Pinoy wrote.

The Itchyworms’ members include Jazz Nicolas, Jugs Jugueta, Kelvin Yu, Mikey Amistoso, Weckl Mercado, and Chino Singson.

The band is a contemporary of Rivermaya, the former band of singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, who was the frontman.

Rico was in a relationship with Maris Racal for five years.