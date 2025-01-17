Country music superstar Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump’s inauguration

— Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the program shared by a spokesperson of the presidential inaugural committee.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” said Underwood who has mostly stayed out of politics during her career.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The Grammy-winning superstar won singing competition show “American Idol” in 2005.

Trump, the Republican former president, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Artists like Beyonce and Celine Dion asked Trump to stop using their songs in the lead up to the 2024 election. Neil Young and Guns N’ Roses are among the performers who had asked him to stop using their music ahead of and after the 2016 election.

Trump has garnered the support of rapper Waka Flocka Flame and country singers Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Miley Cyrus, among others.

After Underwood’s performance, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, according to the copy of inauguration plans.

—Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Helen Coster in New York; Writing by Jasper Ward; Editing by David Gregorio