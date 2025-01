— Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was hit with a new criminal indictment in his sex trafficking case, court records showed on Thursday.

The three-count indictment contains no additional charges, but references a total of three alleged female victims, compared with one alleged victim in the first indictment, prosecutors said in a letter to the court.

—Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Waldr