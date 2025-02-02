J-pop band Psychic Fever go retro with new song, hope for world tour

Japanese boy band Psychic Fever say they hope to perform their hip-hop and R&B-infused tunes on a world tour as they prepare to kick off a U.S. series of concerts.

The band’s seven members, who go by the names of Tsurugi, Ryoga Nakanishi, Ren Watanabe, Jimmy, Kokoro Kohatsu, Ryushin Handa and Weesa, joined forces in 2019 and debuted in 2022 with the album “P.C.F”.

They have become known for songs like “Temperature” and last year’s “Just Like Dat”, which went viral on TikTok. Their latest single, the disco-inspired “Paradise” came out on Thursday.

“It was so (exciting) to revisit… different vibes (from our) previous songs,” Jimmy told Reuters of “Paradise” in a joint December interview with the band.

Psychic Fever, who last year performed across Japan as well as in Malaysia and Thailand as part of their “Heat” tour, will kick off their first U.S. tour on Feb. 2., performing in six cities.

“We want to do a world tour… in the near future and we want to chart in (the U.S.) Billboard Global 200,” Weesa said.

—Reporting by Natasha Mulenga; Editing by Hugh Lawson