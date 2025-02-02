Travis Kelce loves Chiefs being seen as villains

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is offering no apologies for his team’s success.

Kelce, in fact, acknowledged this week on his “New Heights” podcast that the Chiefs have embraced the role of villains as they vie for an unprecedented third consecutive title in Super Bowl LIX. According to Kelce, what one fan wants one year isn’t necessarily what they want the next.

“I love it,” Kelce said. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ’em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there, because it just makes us even more of a family.”

On Feb. 9 in New Orleans, the Philadelphia Eagles will take their second shot toward topping the Chiefs in a Super Bowl. They came up short in Super Bowl LVII, dropping a 38-35 decision in Glendale, Ariz.

Kelce, however, said he isn’t interested in putting too much stock in the outside noise.

“You just circle the wagons,” he said. “When … people are saying whatever they want and you just band it together and it just makes you more appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

Kelce, 35, was named to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl this season. He hauled in 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 starts in the regular season and has nine catches for 136 yards and one score in the playoffs.

—Field Level Media