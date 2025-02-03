‘Rest in peace, Shancai’: Pinoys mourn ‘Meteor Garden’ star Barbie Hsu’s passing

“Rest in peace, Shancai.”

Filipinos mourned the sudden passing of “Meteor Garden” star Barbie Hsu, best known for portraying the poor teenage girl in the phenomenal Asianovela.

According to reports, the Taiwanese star died from pneumonia after contracting influenza during a trip to Japan for the Lunar New Year. She was 48.

“Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, and my dearest and most kindhearted sister Barbie Hsu died of influenza-induced pneumonia and unfortunately left us,” Barbie’s sister, talk show host Dee Hsu, was quoted as saying through her agent.

“I was grateful to be her sister in this life and that we got to care for and spend time with each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her!” Dee added.

The Straits Times said that the news came after a social media user on February 2 implied that a Taiwanese celebrity married to a foreigner had died at 48.

Barbie was a Taiwanese star married to South Korean DJ and singer Koo Jun-yup.

The news devasted Filipinos who grew up watching the actress play her iconic role Shancai in the popular 2001 Taiwanese drama “Meteor Garden,” where she portrayed the poor yet strong-willed young woman who caught the hearts of two F4 members.

“WE LOVE YOU, SHANCAI! Thank you for being part of our childhood memories!” Facebook page Kapamilya Online World said.

“[Condolences]. Meteor Garden girl,” an online user said with a folded hands emoji.

“May she rest in peace, condolences and prayers to her children and her sister… Thank you for being an inspiration way back my teenage years,” another Facebook user commented with a bouquet emoji.

“Condolences! My Favorite Idol, Sanchai of Meteor Garden!” a different Pinoy said.

“Thank you for the beautiful childhood memories that you marked us… may you rest in peace. [Condolences] for your family,” another online user said.

“Lah, totoo ba?… I can’,t she’s been part of my childhood memories, Meteor Garden days,” a different Facebook user commented with loudly crying emojis.

“RIP, Shancai. Meteor Garden original has been my fave! Thank you for being part of my Childhood memories,” another online user wrote.

“Thanks for all the kilig and laughter you had shared with us.

Praying for her eternal rest in the arms of our creator,” another Pinoy commented.

“We love you, Shancai!! You will not be forgotten because you’re the bestest actress we know… Rest in Paradise,” a different online user said.

Sparkle artist Jeraldine Blackman, a content creator based in Australia, said that “Meteor Garden” was the “first-ever TV series” she has watched.

“RIP, San Chai (Barbie Hsu),” she wrote on their Facebook page.

“‘Meteor Garden’ was the very, very first TV series I’ve ever watched! And today, just saw on the news that Barbie HSU passed away!” Jeraldine added with crying emojis.

“I remember, I was in 6th [sixth] Grade when they aired this in the Philippines, and I’d be so excited to go back home from school so I could watch ‘Meteor Garden.’ So much memories with F4 and San Chai!!” the content creator shared.

“Meteor Garden” was one of the first Asianovelas to air in the Philippines.

Based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,“ the series became a hit in the Philippines, where viewers followed the story of Shancai and her encounters with the school’s elite and feared group of male students, the F4.

Shancai, drawn to the quiet F4 member Huaze Lei (Vic Chou), earns the respect of F4 leader Daoming Si (Jerry Yan) for her persistence in standing up for what is right, eventually winning his heart.

“Meteor Garden” became one of the highest-rated shows in the Philippines, sparking a massive “Meteor Garden fever,” where fans imitated F4’s hairstyles and even translated their theme songs into Filipino.