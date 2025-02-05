Juliette Binoche to head Cannes Film Festival jury

— Juliette Binoche, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of a nurse in “The English Patient”, was named as jury president for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Binoche had her first major role in André Téchiné’s “Rendez-vous”, which premiered in Cannes in 1985.

“In 1985, I walked up the steps for the first time with the enthusiasm and uncertainty of a young actress,” Binoche was quoted in the festival statement as saying.

“I never imagined I’d return 40 years later in the honorary role of president of the jury. I appreciate the privilege, the responsibility, and the absolute need for humility.”

Binoche has won awards at Europe’s three biggest film festivals: Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

In Cannes, she won the award for Best Actress in 2010, for her role as an antiques dealer in Abbas Kiarostami’s “Certified Copy”.

Binoche will succeed “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, who served as jury president last year.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival runs from May 13 until May 24.

