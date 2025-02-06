‘Bawal magkamali’: What Cristine Reyes said after backlash over Barbie Hsu-birthday post

Actress Cristine Reyes addressed the backlash over her now-deleted social media post, which featured a photo of herself with Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu—best known for her role as Shancai in “Meteor Garden”—who had passed away last Monday.
In a post on Wednesday, February 5, Cristine, who was celebrating her birthday that day, wrote a tribute and a birthday greeting to herself.
“Rest in peace, Shancai, our childhood favorite. Also, happy 36th to me today, 2•5•25,” she wrote in the deleted post.
“Main character syndrome,” a Facebook user said.
“2 in 1 pagbati: condolence na, birthday pa,” another wrote.
“[Real-life] mixed emotions,” a Facebook user commented.
In a follow-up Instagram story, Reyes addressed these criticisms, lamenting how it has become wrong to make a mistake nowadays.
“Maligayang kaarawan sa akin. Yun na lang… oks na?” Cristine wrote.
“Kailangan palaging perfect. Bawal magkamali nowadays…May kalupitan na kapalit sa mga bagay kapag nagkamali, e di ba?” she added.