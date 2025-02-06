‘Bawal magkamali’: What Cristine Reyes said after backlash over Barbie Hsu-birthday post

Actress Cristine Reyes addressed the backlash over her now-deleted social media post, which featured a photo of herself with Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu—best known for her role as Shancai in “Meteor Garden”—who had passed away last Monday.

Barbie died of influenza-induced pneumonia at 48.

READ: Taiwan’s Barbie Hsu, hugely popular in East Asia, dies of flu | ‘Rest in peace, Shancai’: Pinoys mourn ‘Meteor Garden’ star Barbie Hsu’s passing

In a post on Wednesday, February 5, Cristine, who was celebrating her birthday that day, wrote a tribute and a birthday greeting to herself.

“Rest in peace, Shancai, our childhood favorite. Also, happy 36th to me today, 2•5•25,” she wrote in the deleted post.

While the social media post was deleted, many online users reposted it and called her out.

“Main character syndrome,” a Facebook user said.

“2 in 1 pagbati: condolence na, birthday pa,” another wrote.

“[Real-life] mixed emotions,” a Facebook user commented.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Reyes addressed these criticisms, lamenting how it has become wrong to make a mistake nowadays.

“Maligayang kaarawan sa akin. Yun na lang… oks na?” Cristine wrote.

“Kailangan palaging perfect. Bawal magkamali nowadays…May kalupitan na kapalit sa mga bagay kapag nagkamali, e di ba?” she added.