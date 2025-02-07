‘Daig niya ang action stars’: Kris Aquino praises Bimby for saving her from fall

“Daig niya ang action stars.”

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino was all praises for her youngest son, Bimby Aquino, who she said saved her from a potential accident when she lost her balance in their bathroom.

It has been months since the “Queen of All Media” arrived in the Philippines from the United States after receiving treatment for her six autoimmune conditions.

As the former actress continues to prioritize her health, close friend Dindo Balares shared an update to her followers as the personality’s socials remain silent.

Kris has been giving updates through her Instagram account.

Her last post was on Nov. 10, 2024, in which she shared about having surgery at Makati Medical Center.

Now, Dindo shared about Kris’ latest welfare in which he posted pictures of the actress that she sent to him on January 25.

One image showed Kris with some red blotches on her cheek.

“Allergens still in my body,” he said in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 6, quoting Kris.

Dindo added that the actress has been crying about her “severe body pains” and having struggles with her health.

“Ang labis kong hinahangaan kay Kris, ang kanyang faith na hindi natitinag,” he wrote.

Kris told him about losing her balance in their bathroom last Tuesday, he said.

“Tumama my elbow and knee. Parang biglang nanghina my left knee, so I hit the marble wall,” Dindo said, quoting his friend.

“Praise God when I shouted Bimb, he jumped from the bed and daig [niya] ang action stars, kasi [siya], less than 5 [five] seconds from when I shouted, he was there — na-prevent [niya] my head [from] slamming into the marble wall. Bimb is my hero,” the message from Kris reads.

She ended her message by saying that her blood test results were “ugly.”

“Mahaba pa, pero tuloy ang laban!” Dindo wrote on his post.

“Ilang weeks nang laging mahaba at masarap ang kanyang tulog. Unti-unti nang nababawi ang kanyang lakas. Pero dapat pa ring maghinay-hinay, lalo na sa paglalakad na walang nakaalalay,” he added.

Dindo then expressed his “endless gratitude” to those who continuously check in and pray for Kris’ recovery.

Kris went on a showbiz hiatus in 2018, when she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

She has since been diagnosed with at least six autoimmune conditions as of November 2024, with the latest one being rheumatoid arthritis.

An autoimmune disease is when the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.