Kendrick Lamar delivers ‘Not Like Us’ on the Super Bowl stage

— Rapper Kendrick Lamar entertained a packed stadium crowd and audiences around the world watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, teasing and then delivering his ubiquitous, Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

At the Superdome in New Orleans, Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed in a top hat as Uncle Sam. Dancers in all white, all red and all blue piled out of a Buick Grand National GNX, the car that inspired the name of Lamar’s recent album “GNX.”

The 37-year-old Lamar spun through “Squabble Up,” “DNA” and other hits before telling a group of female dancers: “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they want to sue.” A few beats of “Not Like Us” played, but Lamar switched to a duet of “Luther” with R&B singer SZA.

“Not Like Us” is part of a longstanding feud between Lamar and Canadian musician Drake, and there had been speculation that Lamar might skip the song at the Super Bowl. Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group UMG.AS, saying the song’s false accusation that he is a pedophile has put him and his family in danger.

But Lamar went for it. At one point, he omitted the word “pedophiles” – opting instead for a scream – but included a line about seeking “A minor” in which the crowd sang along.

“Not Like Us” won five Grammy Awards a week ago, bringing Lamar’s lifetime total to 22.

Lamar’s appearance on the biggest stage in music followed big names from Beyonce to Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones. The Super Bowl typically draws more than 100 million live U.S. viewers, the largest TV audience of the year.

