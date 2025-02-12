‘Wild’: Lola Amour gushes over meeting NIKI, gets Instagram ‘follow’

Lola Amour shared a “life update” on social media after Indonesian singer NIKI followed them on Instagram and thanked them for attending the first night of her Manila concert on Tuesday, February 11.

“Wild,” the OPM band captioned the post, which included a screenshot of NIKI following them.

In an earlier post, Lola Amour shared a photo with NIKI from the concert. The band said they are in disbelief after meeting the 88rising artist.

“Hello mga ka-backburner! Omg, can’t believe this just happened?? It was nice to meet you NIKI, congrats on the AMAZING show!” Lola Amour captioned the post.

“Thank you for coming! It was sooo fun meeting y’all!! I’m a fan!” NIKI responded.

NIKI, best known for her hits “Every Summertime,” “lowkey,” “Backburner,” and more, is in Manila for her “Buzz Around the World Tour at the Mall of Asia Arena.

She will stage the second concert of the Manila leg of her world tour tonight, February 12, with Day 3 scheduled for March 1.

Meanwhile, Lola Amour formed in 2013, has become one of the Philippines’ most beloved indie bands, known for their unique blend of indie pop, funk, and soul and hit “Raining In Manila.”

Their international reach was reflected on their Spotify streaming growth. In the past month, Indonesia ranks as their #2 market with 108,000 listeners, followed by the United States (92,000 listeners), Canada (60,000 listeners), and Australia (28,000 listeners).