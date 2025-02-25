Bianca Gonzalez slams rise of fake news posts on death announcements

Host Bianca Gonzalez expressed concern over the rise of posts announcing someone’s death and urged the public to remain vigilant and verify sources before sharing them.

The television personality on Monday, February 24, took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to air her thoughts about “fake ‘news’ posts’ on death announcements.

“I don’t understand how there are people who can create edited and fake ‘news’ posts announcing someone has died, when there is no truth to it,” she wrote.

“Let’s all be vigilant and verify news items with legitimate sources before sharing to our chat groups or reposting,” Bianca added.

I don’t understand how there are people who can create edited and fake “news” posts announcing someone has died, when there is no truth to it. Let’s all be vigilant and verify news items with legitimate sources before sharing to our chat groups or reposting. — Bianca Gonzalez Intal (@iamsuperbianca) February 24, 2025

Her post has earned over 540 likes, 60 reposts, and nine replies so far, with some online users commenting that such individuals are “evil.”

While Bianca did not specify any individual who has been targeted by such posts, news and updates about Pope Francis‘ health continue to interest Filipinos, a predominantly Catholic nation.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been admitted to a hospital since February 14 after struggling to speak due to breathing difficulties.

He later had a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” that worsened as a double pneumonia.

As of Monday, the Vatican said that the pope had a “good tenth night in hospital.”

“The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting,” a statement by the Holy See Press Office said, according to Vatican News.

Meanwhile, a video has reportedly been circulating on TikTok, featuring the text “RIP Papa Francesco” alongside with the date February 24, 2025, leading some to believe the pontiff has passed away.

“RIP” is short for “Rest in Peace.”

Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, also urged the public to avoid spreading false and unverified information about the pope.

READ: Cardinal Tagle offers, calls for prayers for ailing Pope Francis at Sunday Mass

Last year, it was reported that Pope Francis was one of the Philippines’ most trusted personalities.

He is known for his progressive views on various social issues and proactive approach to acknowledging long-standing issues that the Catholic Church has traditionally opposed.