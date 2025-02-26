‘I love you’: Kyline Alcantara fan girls over Kehlani

Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara met American singer-songwriter Kehlani at an after-party in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on Sunday, February 23.

In an Instagram post, Kyline posted her photo with the singer.

“I love you @kehlani,” she wrote in her post, accompanied by a white heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Kyline also posted a series of photos where she could be seen enjoying the night with her friends and boyfriend Kobe Paras.

Many fans were happy for Kyline’s “fan girl” moment.

“Awww, I feel your kilig @itskylinealcantara nakakatuwa yun pagiging fan girly mo hahaha. ingat ka palagi ok,” an Instagram user said.

Others noticed that Kehlani also liked Kyline’s Instagram post.

“Kehlani liked,” an Instagram user said.

“Uy [na-heart] ni Kehlani photo mo Kai,” another commented.

Kehlani headlined the PLUS63 Festival Manila held at Aseana City Concert Grounds last Sunday.

She is currently in Tokyo, Japan for her Crash World Tour Asia.

— Janelle Liong