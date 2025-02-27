Miguel Tanfelix joins viral ‘Okay na to’ line of mom with caption on boyfriend-worthy photos

“POV: OKAY NA ba TO sa mommy mo?” This was how Kapuso actor Miguel Tanfelix captioned a photo set of him shared on GMA Network’s page.

The “Mga Batang Riles” star jumped on the viral “Okay na ‘to” line of his mom, social media personality Grace Tanfelix.

Grace, who posts cooking videos, always ends her video with the signature line “Okay na ‘to,” which has become a trend and a template for other content creators. She now has 2.8 million followers on Facebook.

The food vlogger garnered her first million followers in September 2024.

Meanwhile, GMA Network posted boyfriend-worthy photos of Miguel and captioned it:

“POV: Your gallery if Miguel Tanfelix is your boyfriend.

Kidlat name mo, pero tayo ang may spark! Okay na ‘to!”

Miguel then gamely reshared the network’s post and used the signature line of his content creator-mom. The actor got fans kilig with his response as they also used Mommy Grace’s lines in the comments section.

“Mommy sa lahat ng ginawa mo si Miggy ang pinaka-masarap,” a Facebook user quipped. Miggy is the nickname of Miguel.

“Okay na okayyyyy,” another commented.

“Hay nako Miggy okay na to para sa’kin,” an online user also wrote.

“Pinaka-okay na to,” another said.

Miguel’s post has so far garnered 7,300 reactions, 295 comments and 384 shares so far.

Last February 22, GMA Network also posted a video of Miguel where he channeled his mom and was spotted using the “Okay na ‘to line” in a clip.

It was captioned: “POV: SINAPIAN KA NG NANAY MO… OKAY NA ‘TO!”

Amid Grace’s popularity, the network teased that the food vlogger will be guesting on the teleserye headlined by her son, “Mga Batang Riles.”

— Rosette Adel, John Marwin Elao