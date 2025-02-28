Philippine tourism ambassador: What Seo In Guk did in Boracay

South Korean actor and singer-songwriter Seo In Guk set foot on Boracay’s famous pristine white sands in Malay, Aklan for the first time.

His visit came shortly after being named the Philippines’ new celebrity Tourism Ambassador last February 21.

The new tourism ambassador stayed in Boracay from February 21 to 23, where he enjoyed an early morning golf tee-off, experienced the tourist-favorite crystal kayak activity along the shores of Station 1, and went on an afternoon yacht tour around the island while interacting with Filipino admirers who spotted him.

Seo also tried famous dishes such as sinigang and sisig.

In the post about Seo’s Boracay experience, many Filipinos were delighted that the beloved Korean figure is promoting the Philippines.

“Maraming salamat po! Grabe po ang effect nito sa mga puso namin,” a Filipino said.

“He’s a celebrity with a strong fanbase. Seo In Guk could showcase and promote to the world how beautiful Filipino hospitality is,” another Facebook user commented.

“The King of Fan Service is now the PH [Tourism] Ambassador,” another wrote.

Seo’s tourism ambassador role

Last week, Seo, known for Korean dramas and movies such as “Reply 1997,” “The Master’s Sun,” “Hello Monster,” “Doom at Your Service” and “Death’s Game,” officially partnered with the Department of Tourism (DOT) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, with Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles and Neocolors Production and Advertising Inc. President and CEO Dr. Christine Daguno-Canoy as witnesses.

The DOT said this agreement, which will last for a year, allows Seo to promote the Philippines to the South Korean market and fans worldwide.

Seo is expected to enhance the Philippines’ visibility as a travel destination. His role includes participating in promotional events, sharing experiences on social media, and attending various press engagements. He may also take part in official events organized by the TPB, both in the Philippines and South Korea.

Seo earlier said he is honored to serve as the country’s tourism ambassador.

“Thank you and it feels very nice. It is an honor for me to be on this stage. I really feel a big responsibility as a representative of and as a promoter for one country. I really want to thank everyone for making this happen for me and I really want to say that I will give back all the love that you gave to me and I will be someone to promote the Philippines to others in the future. Thank you very much. Mahal ko kayo,” he said during the signing ceremony.

Frasco also welcomed Seo and said his “appointment strengthens the cultural and tourism exchanges between the Philippines and Korea.”

Why Seo accepted tourism ambassadorship

In a statement dated February 24, Daguno-Canoy, who is handling the activities of Seo In Guk in the country, with Mr. Choongwon Su, as the Chief Development Officer, shared that the partnership was driven by the South Korean Star’s passion for the Philippines.

“Seo In Guk’s genuine passion for the Philippines was a pivotal factor in his choice to volunteer to be a Philippine tourism ambassador to South Korea. Seo In Guk has shown a heartfelt interest in exploring the Philippines and sharing his experiences with his millions of followers in South Korea and around the world. By leveraging his esteemed status as an actor and singer, he aims to highlight our country’s potential as a tourist destination,” she said.

“It is important to clarify that this partnership was driven by personal motivation rather than financial gain as Seo In Guk waived his professional fees for this partnership. He made this decision independently, without any expectations of financial remuneration, which is why our company, Neocolors collaborated with Story J and Episode Music to bring this initiative to life. Seo In Guk’s recent visit to Boracay is a testament to his commitment, where he actively engaged in creating content that showcases the beauty of our country. This partnership is not only a celebration of our cultural ties but also a strategic effort to enhance the visibility of the Philippines on the global stage,” the official added.

Frasco said the DOT is open to collaborations with celebrities and influencers who support promoting the Philippines as a top travel destination.

“The Department of Tourism is grateful to those who come forward and volunteer to work with us. That’s why we are extending our sincerest thanks to those who are sharing all the good stories about the Philippines so our numbers will increase in terms of jobs, arrivals, and revenue for the benefit of Filipinos whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” Frasco said.