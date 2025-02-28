Philippine tourism ambassador: What Seo In Guk did in Boracay

South Korean actor and singer-songwriter Seo In Guk set foot on Boracay’s famous pristine white sands in Malay, Aklan for the first time.
His visit came shortly after being named the Philippines’ new celebrity Tourism Ambassador last February 21.
The new tourism ambassador stayed in Boracay from February 21 to 23, where he enjoyed an early morning golf tee-off, experienced the tourist-favorite crystal kayak activity along the shores of Station 1, and went on an afternoon yacht tour around the island while interacting with Filipino admirers who spotted him.
Seo also tried famous dishes such as sinigang and sisig.
In the post about Seo’s Boracay experience, many Filipinos were delighted that the beloved Korean figure is promoting the Philippines.
“Maraming salamat po! Grabe po ang effect nito sa mga puso namin,” a Filipino said.
“He’s a celebrity with a strong fanbase. Seo In Guk could showcase and promote to the world how beautiful Filipino hospitality is,” another Facebook user commented.
“The King of Fan Service is now the PH [Tourism] Ambassador,” another wrote.
Seo’s tourism ambassador role
Last week, Seo, known for Korean dramas and movies such as “Reply 1997,” “The Master’s Sun,” “Hello Monster,” “Doom at Your Service” and “Death’s Game,” officially partnered with the Department of Tourism (DOT) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, with Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles and Neocolors Production and Advertising Inc. President and CEO Dr. Christine Daguno-Canoy as witnesses.
The DOT said this agreement, which will last for a year, allows Seo to promote the Philippines to the South Korean market and fans worldwide.
Seo is expected to enhance the Philippines’ visibility as a travel destination. His role includes participating in promotional events, sharing experiences on social media, and attending various press engagements. He may also take part in official events organized by the TPB, both in the Philippines and South Korea.
Seo earlier said he is honored to serve as the country’s tourism ambassador.
“Thank you and it feels very nice. It is an honor for me to be on this stage. I really feel a big responsibility as a representative of and as a promoter for one country. I really want to thank everyone for making this happen for me and I really want to say that I will give back all the love that you gave to me and I will be someone to promote the Philippines to others in the future. Thank you very much. Mahal ko kayo,” he said during the signing ceremony.
Frasco also welcomed Seo and said his “appointment strengthens the cultural and tourism exchanges between the Philippines and Korea.”
Why Seo accepted tourism ambassadorship
— With John Marwin Elao