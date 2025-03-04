Jake Zyrus’ mother claps back as memoir detailing son’s sexual abuse goes viral

Trigger Warning: Contains descriptions of sexual abuse

Raquel Pempengco, mother of singer Jake Zyrus, responded after parts of her son’s memoir detailing his sexual abuse experiences went viral.

On Sunday, March 2, a pageant-centered Facebook page posted pages from the US-based singer’s 2018 book “I Am Jake,” which detailed the sexual abuse he suffered from an uncle as early as six years old.

“One of the most shocking revelations today is the traumatizing childhood experience of Jake Zyrus, also known as Charice Pempengco,” the page said.

“Jake opened up about his past as Charice Pempengco and the pain he experienced throughout childhood and while hiding his gender identity before coming out as a transgender male,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page “Pageant Talk” posted excerpts of Jake’s memoir, where he talked about an uncle who “spooned” him, touched him “all over” and kissed him “torridly.”

Jake also shared the uncle threatened to “kill” him if he told anyone about the abuse.

The singer opened up about the abuse to his mother fifteen years later, but was not believed.

“Of course, he denied it, so Mommy got mad at me instead. She told me I had a lot of nerve to be making up stories about the old man,” Jake wrote.

The post has since earned viral status, garnering 32,000 likes and reactions and 17,000 shares so far.

Actor Alex Medina was among those who saw the excerpts and commented, “Maybe it’s time for a witch hunt” regarding Jake’s abuser.

The post also reached Raquel, who did not specifically mention her child but alluded to the memoir.

“Kwento [niyo] ‘yan, malamang masama ako [diyan]. Pero [hindi] ko alam ang kwento na ‘yan. Sanay na akong tawaging masama. Kung ‘yan ba ikakasaya [niyo]. Tanggap ko na ang pangalan kong EVIL QUEEN,” she wrote on Facebook on the same day the page posted the excerpts.

“Basta ako, alam ko ang sarili kong kwento, pero ‘di ko na isasa-LIBRO [dahil] ayoko [nang] may mapasama at madagdagan ang mga EVIL… [dapat] ako [lang] ang nagmamay-ari ng CROWN,” Raquel added, referring to her so-called “evil queen” title.

“Sige lang, kahit ano ibato [niyo], basta [hindi] nakakabawas ng kagandahan ko… wala pa rin akong [paki],” the matriarch said.

Raquel also added a post-script which was presumably addressed to her son.

“[Andiyan] ka sa kinalalagyan mo dahil sa EVIL QUEEN na ‘to. Dahil sa masamang INA na ‘to… kahit ilang libro pa ilabas, [hindi] na maibabalik ang ikaw na mismo ang sumira… Sige pa, magalit pa kayo hanggang sa atakihin [kayo],” she wrote.

National Book Store also posted an excerpt of the book and promoted it amid its reemergence on social media.

“Read his story, in his very own words,” the book store wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“Charice Pempengco, poised to be the next big global pop star, bravely turned her back on the glittering lights of Hollywood for a bigger dream — to be himself, and live and love freely,” it

“From his turbulent childhood to the dizzying heights of Hollywood, and the fall from grace to his rebirth, Jake Zyrus delves into it all and inspires with his story of becoming,” it further said.

Jake was formerly known as Charice Pempengco, who gained popularity in his appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” before.

He was later mentored by music executive David Foster, eventually releasing albums in the United States and appearing in the teen musical-comedy show “Glee.”

In 2017, Jake came out as a transgender man and adopted the name “Jake Zyrus.”

