‘Chariz!:’ Catriona Gray amuses Pinoys with live selling session energy

A video of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on a live selling session with makeup artist Jelly Eugenio amused social media users with her energetic vibe.

The beauty queen was spotted participating in a live selling on TikTok for the 3.3 sale of Strokes Beauty Lab, a beauty and cosmetics brand.

She was launched as the official face of its “Brow Artist Collection” last February.

Catriona joined Jelly in Strokes’ TikTok Live session on Monday, March 3, where “significant portions of sales” from the collection will be donated to Young Focus Philippines, an organization that works with young people in poor communities.

A video featuring a portion of the live selling was posted on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and Reddit, where it caught the attention of Filipinos who were amused by how she conducted herself.

In the live feed, Catriona could be heard saying things like, “It’s super ganda, trust me!,” “Para mag-blushing kayo kapag nagkita kayo ng crush niyo!,” and “Chariz!”

Bakla po talaga si Catriona. Ang classy ng Charizzz 😂 pic.twitter.com/FY4y8wL9wV — Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) March 6, 2025

“Bakla po talaga si Catriona. Ang classy ng ‘Charizzz,'” an X user wrote with a laughing emoji.

An online user on Reddit said they did not intend to buy any items but were influenced by Catriona’s “high energy.”

“Sa taas ng energy ni Cat, napa-stay ako sa live, hahahaha, napaka-cute [niya]!!!!! And yes, nabudol ako,” the Redditor said on the r/ChikaPH subreddit.

“First time ko [siya] nakita magpaka-bakla talk, ang cute, hahahaha,” another Reddit user commented.

“Si ate mo, marunong mag-charez HAHAHAHA,” a different online user exclaimed.

“I love her energyyyyy,” another Redditor wrote.

“Wahahahaha, kakatawa ‘yung Tagalog niya, acclang accla si accla hahaha,” a different Reddit user exclaimed.

Catriona also trended for her energy last November when she served as the backstage host for the Miss Universe 2023 finals.

