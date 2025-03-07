Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas star in Cup of Joe’s ‘Multo’ music video

Former celebrity couple Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas, who are rumored to be back together, starred in the music video for Cup of Joe’s single, “Multo,” released on Thursday evening, March 6.

The track is part of the band’s new album, “Silakbo”.

The two actors showcased their acting prowess in the video, earning praise from viewers.

“Ang galing ni Miles magswitch ng emotions from happy to sad” one commented.

“Kudos to Miles and Elijah for doing a great job! Galing! Damang-dama ko yung sakit eh,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, the comment section was filled with Filipinos sharing their thoughts about the song.

“‘Tanging panalangin, lubayan na sana’—but a part of you never wanted it to go away, because it’s the only thing that was ever left in you; ang tanging pinanghahawakan mo, ang tanging natira mula sa nawala,” one longingly said.

“Fully healed sa umaga, ‘bakit pa kasi ako umamin’ sa gabi,” another quipped.

“Memories feel like weapons talaga. One minute, it can be the shield, keeping you protected from the pain you’ve been running away from. The next thing you know, it was the sword that pierced through–reminding you that the shield was only made of your softest fabric–sharp, and was meant to stab you,” a YouTube user commented.

The music video has so far garnered 114,000 views and is the Top 17 trending video for music on YouTube.