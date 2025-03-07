The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo to headline UK’s Glastonbury Festival

— English rock band The 1975 and American pop star Olivia Rodrigo will join singer-songwriter Neil Young as headliners of Britain’s Glastonbury music festival, organisers said on Thursday.

As announced last November, rocker Rod Stewart will take the Sunday afternoon “legend” slot, the 80-year-old singer’s first appearance at Worthy Farm in southwest England since he performed at the festival’s main Pyramid stage in 2002.

The Glastonbury festival was started by dairy farmer Michael Eavis in 1970 and over the decades has become a sprawling and often muddy five-day event in June, with some of the biggest names in music performing for tens of thousands of revellers.

This year’s edition will take place from June 25-29.

Rodrigo, whose hits include ‘drivers license’ and ‘good 4 u’, will make her Pyramid stage debut, closing the festival on Sunday evening. The 1975 will perform on Friday and Neil Young on Saturday.

Born in Canada and now also a U.S. citizen, Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995, and as part of Buffalo Springfield in 1997. He was also a member of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Other acts on the lineup include Charli XCX, whose album “Brat” inspired a cultural phenomenon last summer, hip hop artist Loyle Carner, electronic band The Prodigy and singer-songwriter Raye.

—Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Sarah Young