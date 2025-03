Jacob Elordi says team work helped weight-loss for POW drama ‘Narrow Road’

— Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for “Euphoria,” said the drastic weight loss he endured for his role in the new prisoner-of-war drama “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” was made bearable by support from the rest of the cast.

“It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads,” he told journalists at the Berlin Film Festival, where the Australian TV series is screening out of competition.

“There was something quite profound that happened in that it wasn’t a complete torture,” in part because it brought him and his co-stars closer together.

Elordi stars as the young medical officer Dorrigo Evans in the TV series adaptation of the 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Richard Flanagan.

The series spans several periods in Evans’ life, including an affair with his uncle’s wife in 1940, his time in a Japanese POW camp in 1943 and his later success as a surgeon in 1989.

The five-part series is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada on April 18.

—Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Barbara Lewis