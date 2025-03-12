‘Napaka-arte ko’: How Ivana Alawi chooses political candidates to vote for

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi shared her criteria for selecting electoral aspirants ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

At a thanksgiving party she hosted for the entertainment press on Friday, March 7, the influencer was asked about endorsing political candidates.

Ivana said that she is “very particular” and “very choosy” when it comes to politicians.

“Kasi hindi rin naman ‘yan para sa’kin or ikakaganda ko or para sa pamilya ko. Ito ay para sa Pilipinas,” she responded in a video posted by Manila Bulletin Entertainment.

“And you have to be very picky kasi para ito sa mga kababayan natin. Ang dami-dami natin. Ano ‘yung makakapagpaganda sa bansa natin? Kasi kung pera, edi sana lahat, kinuha ko, ang yaman-yaman ko na!” the influencer said, referring to political endorsements.

“Pero hindi eh. Hindi siya sa pera, eh. It’s what you believe in and who do you think will make the country a better place? So ‘yung sa mga senator, congressman, lahat ‘yan, napaka-choosy ko kasi, baka gusto niya lang umupo para sa sarili niya, hindi naman para sa ating mga kababayan,” Ivana added.

“And ako, wala naman akong alam sa politika pero alam kong mamili sa tamang leader,” she said.

“Siyempre, pinag-aaralan ko din, anong mga batas ang natutupad, ayun. Very important to me,” the influencer added.

In the last elections, Ivana endorsed former vice president Leni Robredo who ran for president in the 2022 national polls.

Last year, content creator-pharmacist Arshie Larga reminded fellow influencers to do their “research” before accepting political endorsements.

“Alamin nyo ang mga plataporma ng mga kandidatong ito. Let’s be responsible content creators. Don’t do it just for the money. Future natin ang nakataya dito,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform before.

ALSO READ: ‘Research first’: Arshie Larga tells fellow content creators on political endorsements

Filipinos will cast their votes for national and local candidates in the 2025 midterm elections this May 12.

The Commission on Elections said that there are a total of 18,320 elective positions up for grabs in this year’s polls.

There are 12 seats for senators, 63 for party-list representatives, 254 for district representatives, 82 each for governors and vice governors, 149 each for city mayors and city vice mayors and 1,493 each for municipal mayors and municipal vice mayors, among other positions.