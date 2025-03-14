Viral: Jinkee Pacquiao’s coffee pic gets angry reactions on Facebook

A Facebook photo of Jinkee Pacquiao, wife of boxer and former senator Manny Pacquiao, stirred buzz among social media users who read deeper into her post.

The socialite on Wednesday, March 12, posted a photo of a cup of coffee with some snacks on her Facebook page. The post had no caption.

She posted the same picture on her Instagram account, where it received over 140 likes but no comments.

However, while her Instagram post saw minimal engagement, the Facebook version went viral, garnering 2,200 likes and reactions, nearly 700 shares and over 860 comments.

The comments section was filled with various reactions from Filipinos, with some expressing anger over her post, which had no description.

“Ang kapal, pakape-kape pa,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Beke nemen… [pwede] Ma’am Jinx maging sensitive ka muna kunwari, [ngayon lang], sa nararamdaman ng karamihan sa mga Pilipino [ngayon]. Tutal, tumatakbo din [naman] na senator asawa mo, eto sana [‘yung] time na [kahit] PAKITANG-TAO, maki-simpatya ka [na lang] sana,” another online user said.

“Unfollow,” a different Pinoy commented.

“You’re useless, madam… unfollow, uy,” another user wrote, as translated to English.

Jinkee’s post has also earned 740 angry reactions from Filipinos.

Others, however, questioned the sudden anger and commented that she was just posting a coffee picture.

“Nagkape lang siya, andami [nang] nagagalit,” an online user wrote.

“Hinaluan ng politika [‘yung] kape. Bored ba kayo HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” another Pinoy commented.

“Kape pa lang ‘yan, pero nanginginig na sa inis ‘yung mga basher,” wrote a different user with laughing emojis.

Jinkee’s post was uploaded on Wednesday, a day after the historic arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte through a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of murder as a crime against humanity.

Duterte launched his bloody “War on Drugs” campaign when he took office in 2016, vowing to eliminate illegal drug users.

However, his crackdown had led to extrajudicial and vigilante-style killings that drew condemnation from human rights groups and activists.

It also caught the attention of the ICC, prompting it to announce a preliminary investigation beginning in 2018.

The news about Duterte’s arrest was described to be “divisive”, with many supporters and critics taking their opinions on social media and going on unfollowing spree due to differing political views.

Jinkee online

Meanwhile, Jinkee has been known to post random things on her social media accounts. Some of them had no caption.

On February 15, she uploaded food photos without any description.

On February 5, the socialite posted pictures captured from her trip to South Korea, which included coffee.

“Life feels,” she previously wrote.

Jinkee has 5.6 million followers on Facebook. She also describes herself as a “product endorser” and a “businesswoman.”