Who’s who: Michelin-starred chefs marking Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s anniversary

Three world-class chefs will showcase their exceptional dishes, bringing a remarkable dining experience to Solaire Resort Entertainment City, as the resort celebrates its 12th anniversary this year.

Every weekend, Friday to Sunday, until March 16, guests of the resort can savor the Michelin-starred chef’s creations during dinner, brunch at its signature restaurants, Yakumi, Waterside and Finestra.

During the first anniversary week on February 28 to March 2, Chef Jun Yukimura, owner of the three-Michelin-starred Azabu Yukimura known for his innovative approach to Kyoto cuisine, brought his culinary mastery to Yakumi with a bespoke 9-course Kaiseki dinner menu.

His dishes were complemented by premium sakes and expertly crafted cocktails from award-winning mixologist Shingo Gokan.

At Yakumi, guests can try out Yukimura’s signature creations such as Hokkaido uni with Ise lobster jelly, cold soba noodles with bottarga powder, and wagyu shabu-shabu with sansho pepper flower.

The following weekend on March 7 to 9, another Michelin-starred chef, Sun Kim showcased his meal creation expertise at Solaire’s Waterside. Kim is the owner of Meta, a 2-Michelin Star restaurant in Singapore known for its seasonally inspired and produce-driven

menu.

Inspired by his diverse international experience and cultural roots, Kim crafts a unique fusion of East and West, offering a contemporary yet personal dining experience with

Korean influences.

Kim featured a 6-course tasting menu paired with Tea Master He

Jia’s tea creations. His signature dishes include Abalone Juk, Aji with radish, bamboo shoot with seaweed, Bibimyeon, KBBQ, and rock fish.

Lastly, Chef Heinz Beck, a celebrated restauranteur and one of the most notable “masters” of gastronomy globally, brings his gastronomic excellence to Finestra this weekend.

Beck owns eight restaurants, including the esteemed 3-Michelin Star La Pergola in Rome, known for its stunning view of St. Peter’s Basilica and its exceptional Mediterranean cuisine. He is also the author of the best-selling book “L’Ingrediente Segreto” (The Secret Ingredient), which delves into the art of selecting ingredients and crafting innovative flavors.

Guests can indulge in a six-course dinner at Finestra, featuring

signature dishes such as marinated amberjack with celeriac in seawater and oxidized chocolate, scampo with sweet peppers and green gazpacho, sedanini with red prawn and smoked aubergine coulis, pumpkin risotto with amaretti, pistachio crust veal, and red fruit ice sphere with tea cream and crystallized raspberries.

“For the past three years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing the world’s best chefs to celebrate our anniversary. Beyond offering exceptional service and unparalleled dining experiences, we also

prioritize convenience by bringing Michelin-starred chefs closer to our guests. This allows the Filipino audience to witness firsthand how these culinary masters craft their menus and share their

unique flavors, influenced by diverse cultural inspirations,” Sebastian Kellerhoff, Vice President for Culinary, said.

Guests can book their seats to experience the world-class dishes of these renowned chefs at Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

—Rosette Adel