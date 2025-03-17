‘Hang in there’: Celebs offer support to Kris Aquino as she shares health update

Various showbiz personalities expressed their support for former host-actress Kris Aquino who praised her youngest child, Bimby, as she continues to battle multiple autoimmune conditions.

The “Queen of All Media” on Sunday, March 16, shared pictures of her being carried by her 17-year-old son to the bathroom and bared that she “cannot walk” due to conditions causing her deep bone pain — lupus arthritis, polymyositis and acute fibromyalgia.

“Last night, my rheumatologist tried ultrasound-assisted targeted steroid shots on my knees… My body reacted the same way I did when we tried 34 months ago, the steroid challenge,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Bimb is now doing MMA (mixed martial arts) training and I weigh less than 80 lbs. (pounds), only 36 kilos. I cannot walk, each step is agony,” Kris added.

Last month, Kris shared that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia on top of the six previous autoimmune diseases she has.

The showbiz personality said that she posted about her current reality as she wanted “to inspire.”

“When you are unconditionally loved, when, like me, you are blessed with a son who will do all to lessen his mama’s physical [and] emotional suffering — BAWAL SUMUKO. TINITIIS ko ‘yung matinding sakit na parte na ng bawat araw ko dahil ang pagmamahal ng anak ay walang katumbas,” she mused.

Kris expressed her gratitude to her youngest child, Bimby, whom she called her “northern star,” as well as to those who continue to pray for her healing.

Several actors and fellow showbiz personalities also expressed their support in the comments section.

“‘God heals.’ ‘By His stripes, you will be healed,’ in Jesus’ Name!” socialite Jinkee Pacquiao wrote with folded hand emojis.

“Thank you, Bimb, sa pagmamahal [nang] sobra kay mama mo. God bless you both at ingatan [niya] kayo lagi,” comedienne Pokwang wrote.

“Hang in there. Continued prayers for your healing, Kris,” actor Aga Muhlach commented.

“Praying for you always, Ate. You are loved,” singer-actress Geneva Cruz wrote.

“Recovery and Healing for you, Miss Kris,” The Voice season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez commented.

“Lord Jesus Christ, full healing,” comedienne-host Melai Cantiveros said.

“Praying for you, ate Kris and sweet Bimb, to always have the strength you both need,” actress Bela Padilla wrote.

“In Jesus Name. Lord, Kris is needed by her kids. Please heal her,” showbiz personality Candy Pangilinan said.

Kris went on a showbiz hiatus in 2018 after being diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria.

She has since been diagnosed with at least six autoimmune conditions, namely autoimmune thyroiditis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, EGPA (Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis), systemic sclerosis, lupus/SLE, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and a rare, life-threatening form of vasculitis.

An autoimmune disease is when the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells, mistaking them for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses.

Healthline said that there are more than 80 known autoimmune conditions. Their symptoms often overlap, making them hard to diagnose.