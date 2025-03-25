Shaira Diaz hints at revealing more skin after Bench fashion show stint

Sparkle artist and TV host Shaira Diaz teased the public about revealing more skin after participating in the Bench “Body of Work” underwear fashion show on Friday, March 21.

The 29-year-old actress was among the celebrities who strutted down the runway for Bench’s iconic fashion show after its eight-year hiatus.

Held at SM Mall of Asia, the event brought together celebrities, models, and athletes who showcased their toned physiques in time for the summer season.

While the occasion was meant to highlight Bench’s underwear collection, Shaira was among those who did not wear a skin-baring ensemble. Instead, she opted for a pink corset tank top and flared denim pants.

“Thank y’all for appreciating me just the way I am!” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday, March 22 with emojis of folded hands and a purple heart.

She also teased the public with the possibility of revealing more skin following her Bench stint.

“Thank y’all for appreciating me just the way I am! Maybe I’ll wear less next year! HAHA,” Shaira said in the comments section of another post with a winking-face-with-tongue emoji.

Her comment has garnered about 1,800 likes and reactions, with some Filipinos complimenting her on her look at the show.

Shaira previously described herself as a conservative person and admitted that she feels too conscious to show some skin.

Meanwhile, her fiancé, Sparkle artist EA Guzman, turned heads when he flaunted his butt while walking the runway in purple boxers.

The exposure shocked Shaira, whose reaction went viral.

“PWETMALU KA, EA Guzman. Lintek na ‘yan! Sabi mo sa’kin sasayaw ka lang, nagulat ako, nagsigawan sa labas, tanong ko pa sa FD [floor director], ‘Bakit nagtilian? Si EA ba ‘yun?? Ano ginawa??’ *nagpakita daw* siyempre ako *HA??* pagbalik backstage.. Me: Babaa ano ginawa mo? Bakit sila nagtilian?

Baba: *ngumiti lang* ABA, AYON PALA GINAWA. MAGALING,” she said in a Facebook post.

“Mygooodnessssss! ‘Yung pwet ng asawa ko. Alam na ng lahat itsura. Sus Ginoo! Hindi ko talaga alam! I’m shookt!!!” Sharia added in another post.

The couple made headlines before for practicing celibacy in their 12-year relationship.

Shaira explained that remaining celibate before marriage was a promise she made to her parents.