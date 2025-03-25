South Korea court blocks K-pop group NewJeans from leaving agency

— A South Korean court issued an injunction on Friday to stop members of K-pop group NewJeans from pursuing independent projects, marking the latest twist in a long-running dispute between the stars and their label that has gripped fans.

The Seoul Central District Court upheld a request from the label ADOR to maintain its role managing the group and prohibit NewJeans‘ members from engaging in commercial activities without the label’s consent, the court said in a statement.

The five members of NewJeans announced their departure from ADOR last November, revealed a new name – NJZ – and promised to release a new song this month.

Friday’s ruling appears to throw that into doubt and the group said they would challenge the court’s decision.

“NJZ respects the court’s ruling. However, we believe that the decision did not fully take into account the complete breakdown of trust the members have experienced toward ADOR,” they said in an Instagram post.

NewJeans has been caught up in infighting between executives of the agency’s parent and the band’s creative director who has now left ADOR.

The K-pop controversy involving NewJeans made a string of headlines in South Korea and beyond last year, with accusations flying, audits and an emotional press conference by the band.

The members have said they want to work with the creative director, accusing the firm of mistreatment. ADOR has denied such claims and said the contract remains in effect.

ADOR is a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, home to another global K-pop sensation BTS.

ADOR thanked the court for its “judicious” decision.

“With our status as NewJeans‘ exclusive agency now legally affirmed, we are fully committed to supporting the artists going forward,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would be present at the members’ performance on Sunday in Hong Kong.

—Reporting by Ju-Min ParkEditing by Ed Davies and Kate Mayberry