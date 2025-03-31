‘I am sorry’: Kim Soo-hyun breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron relationship

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun addressed the allegations surrounding him and the late actress Kim Sae-ron for the first time in a press conference on Monday, March 31.

He has been accused of dating Sae-ron when she was underage in a YouTube expose that cited testimonies from the actress’s relatives.

Sae-ron, the actress being linked to Soo-hyun, was found dead in her home in Seoul on February 16. She was 24. Her death was ruled a suicide by authorities.

“Firstly, I am sorry. Because of me, I think so many people are suffering. And also I feel sorry that the late actor [Kim Sae-ron] isn’t able to rest in peace,” Soo-hyun said in Korean, translated by Korea JoongAng Daily.

“I understand that people don’t trust what I say about what happened between me and [Kim Sae-ron]… I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor… We dated with good feelings and after some time, we broke up. After that, we weren’t able to contact each other like we used to,” the actor added.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his K-drama series “My Love from the Star” (2013) and “Queen of Tears” (2024), initially denied their relationship until last year.

The accusations against Soo-hyun led to brands, including Prada, reportedly cutting ties with the actor.

His agency, Goldmedalist and legal representative from LKB & Partners were with him as he faced the members of the press for the first time. The team did not receive questions.

The actor, who was in tears during the press conference, clarified that he made the “tragic choice” of facing the media because he wanted to clear his name.

“I have done what I have done. I will take any criticism for that. But the things I haven’t done, I haven’t done. I want to clear my name. I will not ask for trust. I will prove it. Thank you,” the actor said.

“But if I surrender to such pressure and say that something that’s false is true, I would be betraying not only myself but all of the people that have sent belief and love to me. I would be leaving them with a lifetime of pain, telling them they were deceived by Kim Soo-hyun, whom they considered a good person,” he added.

Soo-hyun also explained that he denied the dating rumors with Sae-ron last year because he “had so much to protect” as the lead actor of “Queen of Tears” when it was still airing.

“What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had all everything staked on that project. What would happen to our agency’s employees,” he said. Soo-hyun and his agency, Goldmedalist, are taking legal action against Hoverlab, the YouTube channel that reported on their relationship when the actress was still underage. The YouTube channel had earlier released private photos of them together, including one in which Soo-hyun was not wearing pants. The photos were allegedly from Sae-ron’s family.