— Sadie Sink felt vulnerable when singing in the Searchlight film “O’Dessa,” but found joy in being part of a project that combined her love for both music and acting.

“That was the first time I’ve done that since I was really little,” the “Stranger Things” actor told Reuters.

“Definitely like a challenge, but one that I was willing to take,” Sink added.

Sink began acting on Broadway as a child, including the lead role as the title character in the musical “Annie.”

However, the now 22-year-old, took a long break from Broadway musical roles as her screen acting career took off, including the breakout role of Maxine “Max” Mayfield in the second season of the popular Netflix NFLX.O series “Stranger Things.”

“O’Dessa” is an American post-apocalyptic musical drama written and directed by Geremy Jasper. It follows a farm girl named O’Dessa, portrayed by Sink, who embarks on a journey to recover a precious family heirloom and rescue her true love named Euri Dervish, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The movie also stars Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall as the antagonists Plutonovich and Neon Dion.

The film, which premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film and Television Festival on March 8, will begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday.

For Jasper, “O’Dessa” combines his affinity for “Americana folklore and European fairy tales and science fiction.”

Being a musician who grew up in the 80’s and early 90’s inspired the “Patti Cake$” director to collage “operatic” and “psychedelic music” together, but it wasn’t always easy to blend so much into one musical movie.

“I was trying to figure out a story that could contain all of those things, and so, that’s what ‘O’Dessa’ became,” he added.

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo RossEditing by Nick Zieminski