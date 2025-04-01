‘Not moving on’: Park Bo-gum, IU share BTS pics from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

It seems like both fans and actors are not yet moving on from the recently concluded Korean hit series, “When Life Gives You Tangerines.”

On Sunday, March 30, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum delighted fans as he shared behind-the-scenes photos from the series.

The following day, on Monday, his co-star IU, also gave a glimpse behind-the-scene snaps with fellow cast members from the set of “When Life Gives You Tangerines.

On Wednesday midnight, Bo-Gum once again shared photos with IU, sending fans into a “kilig” frenzy. He captioned the post, “I’m still here.”

Bo-gum played the role of Gwan-sik, the husband of Ae-sun portrayed by IU, and the father of Geum-myeong and Eun-myeong.

IU previously starred in “Persona”, “Hotel del Luna, “My Mister“, while Bo-Gum appeared on “Wonderland“, “Reply 1988″ and “Encounter.”

Several viewers across the globe commented on the posts shared by the two actors.

“The best husband and father [in] the world,” an Instagram user commented.

“I’m also not moving on,” another said.

“Best k-drama ever!!!” an Instagram user also said.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” which premiered on Netflix on March 7, follows the adventures of Ae-sun, “the remarkable rebel,” and Gwan-sik, nicknamed “unyielding iron,” through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island.

The series is created by renowned director Kim Won-suk (“Misaeng: Incomplete Life“, “My Mister“) and versatile screenwriter Lim Sang-choon (“When the Camellia Blooms“, “Fight for My Way”).

Aside from IU and Bo-Gum, it features a stellar cast, including Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon and more.

The fourth and final volume of the series was released on Friday, March 28.

— Janelle Liong