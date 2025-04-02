‘Shining beacon in the mist’: EJ Obiena praised for gold win at Taiwan tiff despite fog warning

Congratulations poured in for pole vault star EJ Obiena, who bagged a gold medal in the 2025 Taiwan International Pole Vault Championships despite receiving his first-ever “fog warning.”

The World No. 4 pole vaulter cleared 5.50 meters amid foggy weather on Sunday, March 30, at the Sun Moon Lake in Nantou, Taiwan, his first outdoor event of the year.

EJ shared his first time encountering a fog warning in the middle of a pole vault competition, saying he was “thankful” to have won gold at the men’s event “under such ‘murky’ conditions.”

“During several of the many flights I have taken to compete in Pole vault around the world, I have indeed encountered fog warnings at the airport where you can see very little,” he said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 1.

“Well, I had a new experience a few days ago. I had my first fog warning in the midst of a pole vault competition, in Taiwan. Here (third slide) is what the approach looked like heading towards the vault. You just disappear. Talk about the proverbial ‘Leap of faith’!” the athlete added.

“Well, I decided to go for it and place my leap of faith in God’s hand. I am thankful to have won the competition under such ‘murky’ conditions!” EJ continued with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“We can’t always have sunny skies and perfect weather conditions. We have to persevere through all kinds of adversity. This was a new kind of adversity, and I definitely learned from it!” the pole vaulter mused.

He ended his post with the hashtag “#parasabayan.”

EJ’s success despite the challenging weather was recognized by Filipinos who took to the comments to congratulate him for a podium finish.

“Picture this: you’re elevating yourself through the thickest fog, navigating challenges like the pro that you are. Huge congratulations, EJ! You’re truly a shining beacon in the mist!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Congrats for winning the gold medal! The organizer of this event should postpone this event if the weather is very foggy. It’s very dangerous,” another Instagram user commented.

“Congratulations, EJ! What will indoor competitions be like if you can conquer foggy Taiwan with poor visibility? Keep on challenging; ‘Leap of Faith’ will eventually bring you to where you want to go. Thank you for inspiring young Filipinos. We are behind you, as always. God bless you, EJ,” another online user said.

“Truly, a leap of faith. God was indeed guiding you. Congratulations, EJ! So proud of you. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” a Facebook user wrote.

“Wow, congratulations! The man came from spinal injury and surgery!” exclaimed another Facebook user.

Last February, EJ also bagged two golds — one at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Poland and one at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor in France.

The pole vaulter skipped the World Athletics Indoor Championships last month and said he was focused on staying healthy for the outdoor season.

The Tondo native had cut short his 2024 season due to a spine injury that affected his performance and training for the Paris Olympics before.

