‘R’Bonney’s Napaka Ganda Mo Salon’: R’Bonney Gabriel dyes neighbors’ hair in Malate

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is back at it again in her hair colorist era.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Tuesday, April 1, quipped that she is accepting hair coloring requests this month in her “R’Bonney’s Napaka Ganda Mo Salon.”

The former Miss Universe titleholder shared a video of herself dyeing people’s hair for free in their Malate, Manila neighborhood, including her Ate Carla.

Ate Carla, who had previously guided her in cooking salmon sinigang, was one of the people whose hair she dyed.

RELATED: ‘Very Pinoy’: R’Bonney Gabriel asks for rice from neighbor as she cooks salmon sinigang | ‘Still get the job done’: R’Bonney Gabriel all praises for Filipino tabo

In the video, R’Bonney also embraced Filipino “tabo” culture by using it to wash her clients’ hair.

When asked about the cost of her service, the half-Pinay beauty queen replied in the comments section that she does it for “free.”

R’Bonney’s content amused Filipinos, with some quipping that she was “dogshowing” them.

“Dino-dogshow mo na kami Ms. R’Bonney eh,” an online user commented.

“Dogshow” is an internet slang used by the younger generation which means to mess with or to be pranked on.

“Cutting edge technology,” another user commented, referring to the water dipper R’Bonney mentioned in her clip.

“Branch out [ka na] po [dito] sa Mindoro,” joked a different user with emojis.

Last year, R’Bonney shared a clip of her dyeing Ate Carla’s hair, during which they exchanged playful banter.

ALSO READ: R’Bonney Gabriel in colorist era: Beauty queen dyes Ate Carla’s hair | R’Bonney Gabriel in ‘kilig’ mode as she spots first billboard in Manila

The half-Pinay is an endorser of Great Lengths, a hair care product.

She previously shared her giddiness when she saw a billboard of herself in Manila, saying it was her first billboard in her father’s home country.