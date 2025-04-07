‘Namamansin pa kaya ang isang Nadine Lustre?’ Here’s how she responded

Actress Nadine Lustre playfully responded to a TikTok user who had randomly commented asking if she would notice her.

The actress, on Sunday, April 6, shared a transition video of her look before and after attending the ABS-CBN Ball 2025, which took place on Friday, April 4, at Solaire Resort North.

“Try lang,” she wrote in the comments.

The first look showed Nadine Lustre post-shower, with unstyled hair and a bathrobe.

She then swipes her hand in front of her face, revealing her glammed-up appearance after getting ready for the highly-anticipated ABS-CBN Ball.

The actress then strikes a pose and then smiles at the camera.

Her video has earned 1.1 million heart reactions and over 6,000 comments, including one from a particular user who wrote:

“Namamansin pa kaya ang isang Nadine Lustre.”

It was a comment of TikTok user Sam (@_ursam01) that was liked by 22,900 other users.

“suplada ‘yun eh,” Nadine responded, garnering 44,300 likes so far.

The actress’ comment received several responses from other users who dropped “sana all” remarks to user Sam after being noticed by Nadine.

“Bukod kang pinagpala sa lahat,” another TikTok user told Sam.

Sam noticed the comments and replied on Monday, April 7, “Kinikilig pa nga hanggang ngayon eh.”

Actress Kylie Versoza also made her presence known in the comments section.

“Ganda mo naman,” she commented on Nadine’s look.

Nadine was among the head turners of the ABS-CBN Ball who wore a cream gown designed by Rajo Laurel that mimicked ocean waves and “celestial drapery.”

The fashion designer said it was the first time he had created a piece specifically for the award-winning actress, whom he called a “bonafide star.”

“My intention was to create something that was sacred, personal and powerful. I am so grateful to her stylist @lynalumno (who I truly love working with). She guided me throughout the entire process and because I believed that the universe conspired to work her magic into this project… the ‘NAUTILUS’ was born,” Rajo said in an Instagram post.

“I recall sketching the dress while I was away for work in Hong Kong and imagining this dress that had a rhythm and mysticism to it, like an ebb and a flow to its entire being,” he added.

Nadine’s look was finished with a hairstyle that took inspiration from film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn.

The ABS-CBN Ball is a gathering of the country’s most iconic and up-and-coming stars and creatives in local showbiz, with proceeds to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.

The glamorous event features the stars in their spring formal ensembles with the theme “Brighter Together.”

It was formerly known as Star Magic Ball.