‘Wag init ulo’: Ramon Bautista’s reminder to motorists amid road rage incidents

Car enthusiast and showbiz personality Ramon Bautista reminded motorists to keep calm amid road rage incidents, following the viral video of a driver belittling another vehicle she allegedly hit in Cainta, Rizal.

He posted an edited picture of himself in his underwear next to a Mitsubishi Lancer box-type, a car popular in the ’80s.

“Luma na nga ang kotse, luma pa ang brip,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, April 7.

“‘Wag init ulo, magpalamig muna at abangan ang bagong JDMNUMBAWAN summer t-shirt,” Ramon added.

His post has garnered over 1,600 likes and reactions, along with more than 100 comments, including one from Ramon himself.

“Hindi porquet (porket) luma, oks lang banggain, malay niyo kung anong piyesang rarepaps madale niyo, bukod sa mahal, wala ka mahahanap na pamalit,” he commented, referring to old cars with rare parts.

“Actually, kahit pa mura, malay niyo pride and joy ng kung [sino man] — hindi lang siya bagay, kundi extension ng pagkatao nung may-ari,” Ramon added, referring to cars.

“Tandaan: sabi nga ni Agassi, tama ka, mali ako, bahala ka sa buhay mo,” he said.

The car enthusiast accompanied his comment with a picture of his own Lancer box-type.

Ramon’s post refers to the viral video shared by Facebook user Maricar Enriquez, who encountered the driver of a new Hyundai Tucson model she claimed hit their vehicle and then sped off.

Enriquez was a passenger in a 2017 Isuzu Crosswind, while the Hyundai that allegedly hit them was brand new, fresh from the dealership.

The Hyundai driver admitted to speeding off because she assumed the occupants of the Isuzu vehicle couldn’t afford to pay, arguing that the latter’s car appeared “old.”

She also explained that she was trying to “catch up” with her mother, which is why she sped off.

The Hyundai driver’s argument has since become a meme, with many Filipinos mocking her logic for refusing to settle the road altercation.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code states that drivers involved in accidents must not leave the scene unless they are seeking aid for the victim, are in danger of harm from the other party, or intend to report the incident to the nearest officer.

Meanwhile, recent road rage incidents in the country have sparked renewed discussions on proposed legislation to penalize such behavior.

Road rage is defined as a “motorist’s uncontrolled anger that is usually triggered by an action of another motorist and that is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.”

In 2022, the Metro Manila Development Authority recorded approximately 72,000 road collisions in Metro Manila alone, many of which were attributed to road rage.

Since then, six House bills have been filed in Congress aimed at reducing road rage incidents. All are still pending with the House Committee on Transportation.

— with reports from Philstar.com/Dominique Flores