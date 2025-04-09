Singapore’s Chef Fung to bring gastronomic expertise in soon-to-open show kitchen concept

Food lovers in Manila can get a chance to experience the culinary legacy of renowned Chef Fung Chi Keung from Singapore as he is set to open a show kitchen concept in Araneta City, Quezon City.

Chef Fung’s Chef Fung Private Kitchen is the latest show kitchen concept to join the roster of show kitchens and international chefs at World Kitchens in Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City.

With this, the Hong Kong-born chef celebrated in Singapore is bringing his 30 years of Cantonese cooking to the country.

Chef Fung is known for transforming traditional Cantonese dishes into fine dining experiences and casual bites alike and has launched award-winning concepts and earned top honors,

including a Gold Medal at Food and Hospitality Asia’s Imperial Challenge in 2012. He has served in famed restaurants such as Taste Paradise, Kai Garden, and Kai Duck.

His show kitchen will feature a stunning mix of grand Chinese-inspired walls accented with graffiti Foo Dogs—ancient symbols of protection and prosperity, given a cool, contemporary twist on its facade. It uses materials like breeze blocks, timber panels, and granolithic finishes, adding texture and warmth.

Diners can expect an interactive dining experience as there are viewing panels and a serving window where they can get a glimpse of the action inside the kitchen.

Aside from these, they can also expect to try Chef Fung’s signature dishes, such as his Peking duck that has a delectable crispy skin and succulent duck meat, served with 5 unique wraps and 5 dipping sauces.

This extra-special dish can be enjoyed with a choice of Original, Pumpkin, Spinach, Bamboo Charcoal, or Beetroot wraps, paired with a selection of Traditional, Black Pepper, Sesame, Seafood, or Special Mixed sauces.

Another signature dish available is the Classic Superior Shark’s Fin, a hot bowl of flavorful Supreme Broth, accompanied by a crispy spring roll and served in a stone pot.

Chef Fung has yet to unveil the full menu of the private kitchen.

For the chef, opening a restaurant is not just about expanding into a new country but also about sharing his culinary philosophy with a new audience.

—Rosette Adel