Of Lola Remedios and Lola Nena: Lola Amour amuses fans in Reddit session

Filipino funk-pop band Lola Amour drew laughs during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session when asked how they are related to brands using “Lola” in their names.

The “Raining In Manila” hitmakers hosted an AMA session on the “r/SoundTripPh” subreddit on Monday, April 7, where they engaged with fans and Redditors, answering questions on a wide range of topics.

One of the users commented: “Magkakapatid po ba si Lola Amour, Lola Remedios, at Lola Nena?”

Lola Remedios is an all-natural food supplement syrup designed to relieve cold symptoms and promote respiratory comfort. Meanwhile, Lola Nena, also known as Lola Nena’s, is a homegrown bakeshop famous for its variety of Pinoy snacks and pastries, including pichi-pichi, pancit palabok, and Filipino-style donuts.

The band responded to the Redditor with, “Mag-kumare lahat.”

The reply has earned 26 upvotes. It also caught the attention of the pop culture-oriented page “Follow The Trend Movement” or FTTM, which posted a screengrab of the response.

FFTM’s content has garnered 18,000 laughing reactions, almost 590 shares and over 80 comments.

Meanwhile, the band explained the origin of their name in another response to a Reddit user who asked, “Bakit po Lola Amour?”

“Name ng Lola ni Pio at Manu si ‘Lola Amor.’ Nung nag-i-iisip kami ng band name, inisip namin piliin ‘yung may pinakamagandang pangalan na Lola,” they said.

Pio refers to Pio Dumayas, the lead vocalist, and Manu refers to Manu Dumayas, a bassist.

Another Redditor asked, “Bakit po hindi Tita Amour?”

“Tanong mo sa mama ko (mama niya si Lola Amor),” the band said through Manu.

“Lola Amour” has become one of the country’s most prolific and successful indie bands following their breakthrough with the catchy “Raining In Manila” hit, which features funk, jazz and R&B elements.

ALSO READ: What Lola Amour said about campaign jingles using ‘Raining in Manila’

The band will hold their album tour from May to July in different parts of the country.