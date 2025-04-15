‘The queen has spoken’: Gloria Diaz’s remark on Phillip Salvador as a father takes spotlight

Former Miss Universe titleholder Gloria Diaz drew attention online after commenting on a clip featuring actor and senatorial aspirant, Phillip Salvador.

A video of the actor expressing his support for detained former president Rodrigo Duterte was posted on Instagram last month, with Phillip exclaiming, “Bring him home!” and “Bring home!”

In the clip, the actor was referring to Duterte’s detention at the International Criminal Court Detention Center in The Hague, Netherlands, following the issuance of an arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity of murder linked to his controversial “War on Drugs” campaign.

Gloria, a contemporary of Phillip, left a comment on a repost of the video.

“‘Yung anak mo, [padalhan] mo ng pera,” she commented on March 29.

The comment garnered over 3,400 likes on Instagram so far.

Gloria’s comment caught the attention of some Filipinos, who called her a “queen” for her bold comment to the actor.

“Such a Queen for saying this to Philip Salvador,” an Instagram user wrote with a hundred points emoji.

“The Queen has spoken,” another commented.

“No filter queen, trew!” an online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

“GLORIA DIAZ burns PHILIP SALVADOR,” another wrote with fire emojis.

“Talak kasi [nang] talak sa stage pero hindi naman nagbibigay sustento sa mga anak. Sus!” the online user added.

While Gloria did not mention any names, Phillip is widely known as the father of Josh Aquino, the eldest son of Kris Aquino.

In 2019, Kris revealed in a Facebook Live that Phillip had not provided any financial support for Josh, not even a single peso, for 16 years. She made a similar statement in 2015, saying that she was “solely financially responsible” for Josh’s upbringing.

Kris met Phillip while working together on the 1994 film “Nandito Ako.”

They were in a relationship for five years after calling it quits in 1999.

Their relationship produced a son, Josh, whose real name is Joshua Phillip.