What Sharlene San Pedro said about snob allegations after fan’s photo request

Actress and gaming content creator Sharlene San Pedro addressed claims that she had an “attitude” after she declined a fan’s request for a photo while walking at the 2025 ABS-CBN Ball earlier this month.

The showbiz personality, on Saturday, April 12, posted a GIF of Bea Alonzo’s iconic “Pero bakit parang kasalanan ko?” scene from “Four Sisters and a Wedding” and used it to explain her side.

“Uy, viral pala ‘yung isang video ko sa Facebook. Sumunod lang naman ako sa sinabi sa’kin na bawal magpa-picture, parang kasalanan ko pa,” Sharlene wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with a relieved face emoji.

“Saka okay lang sa’kin masabihan ng masungit kasi hindi naman totoo, so hindi ako nasasaktan,” she added with an emoji of a speak-no-evil monkey.

“And to set the record [straight], hindi ko po gusto ng atensyon that night… umattend lang po ako. Salamat po sa mga nagtatanggol!” the actress further said with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

uy viral pala yung isang video ko sa facebook.

Sharlene’s post garnered 13,000 likes, 1,000 reposts, and over 150 replies so far, including one from BINI member Gwen Apuli.

“‘Pag ‘di ka pumayag mag-picture, matik attitude [siyempre],” Gwen wrote with irony, adding a smiling face emoji.

Sharlene responded to the BINI member with emojis of a relieved face.

The video the actress referred to was posted on Facebook, showing her making an entrance at the ABS-CBN Ball held at Solaire Resort North on April 11.

As she walked, some fans greeted her, with one individual asking, “Sharlene, pa-picture.”

“Bawal eh,” the actress responded to the fan in a friendly manner.

Some took offense and criticized Sharlene for refusing the fan’s request.

“Bawal daw… ahhahaha, saan galing,” a Facebook user commented in the video.

“‘Di nga siya masyado sikat [eh]… dapat pinagbigyan na niya ‘yung fans niya para madagdagan,” said another user.

In the first part of the video, Sharlene’s companion could be seen saying something to the actress.

Some speculated it could be along the lines of: “Bawal magpa-picture.”

The ABS-CBN Ball is a gathering of the country’s most iconic and up-and-coming stars and creatives in local showbiz, with proceeds to benefit the ABS-CBN Foundation.

The glamorous event features the stars in their spring formal ensembles with the theme “Brighter Together.”

It was formerly known as the Star Magic Ball.

