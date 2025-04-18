‘Nag-iisang Superstar’: Nora Aunor’s performances as screen legend remembered

“Paalam sa nag-iisang Superstar.”

Filipinos looked back on the iconic films of Philippine cinema legend Nora Aunor as they paid tribute to the late National Artist, who passed away at the age of 71.

The cultural icon, widely known as the “Superstar” of local cinema, died on Wednesday, April 16, following a medical procedure.

Her son, Ian De Leon, said that Nora had a “hard time breathing” after an operation.

“Eventually, all things went downhill from there, and that’s why they had to do another procedure after that,” he said in a press conference.

Ian said Nora “passed away peacefully” and was “surrounded by those who love her the most.”

The National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts had an extensive filmography of 170 movies, a figure surpassed only by the countless awards and honors the “Superstar” received from both local and international organizations.

With a career spanning seven decades, Nora’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to her craft made her the most awarded actress in the 50-year history of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

She is also believed to be the only Filipino actress to have won international acting awards across five different continents, namely:

The 19th Cairo International Film Festival in 1995 (Africa);

1st East Asia Film and Television Awards in 1997, the Asian Film Awards in 2013, and the 3rd Sakhalin International Film Festival (Asia);

The 31st Festival International du Film Indépendant de Bruxelles in 2004, Premio Della Critica Indipendiente in 2013, and St. Tropez International Film Festival in 2015 (Europe);

Asia Pacific Screen Award in 2013 (Australia)

Green Planet Movie Awards in 2010 (North America)

Nora was likewise the first Filipino actor to win an international acting award at a major film festival for her performance in the 1995 movie “The Flor Contemplacion Story.”

The screen legend also scored a grand slam in 1990 when five award-giving bodies — the Urian, FAMAS (Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences), FAP (Film Academy of the Philippines), MMFF and PMPC (Philippine Movie Press Club) — awarded her Best Actress for her acting in “Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina?”

Beyond the silver screen, Nora was also a gifted singer, rising to fame as a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion at just 14 years old. Over the years, she recorded 25 studio albums and released 260 singles.

As a testament to her lasting cultural legacy, social media was filled with tributes from Filipinos. Many shared memorable clips from her films and expressed how her work deeply resonated with them as viewers.

“Malaking bahagi si Nora Aunor—partikular na ang mga pinagbidahan niyang Himala, Minsa’y Isang Gamugamo, at Tatlong Taóng Walang Diyos—kaya malalim ang pagmamahal ko ngayon sa pelikulang Pilipino. Sobrang bigat. Paalam sa nag-iisang Superstar,” an online user said.

Malaking bahagi si Nora Aunor—partikular na ang mga pinagbidahan niyang Himala, Minsa'y Isang Gamugamo, at Tatlong Taóng Walang Diyos—kaya malalim ang pagmamahal ko ngayon sa pelikulang Pilipino. Sobrang bigat. Paalam sa nag-iisang Superstar.

Another online user posted a clip of Nora in “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos” and cited how her eyes “conveyed thousands of emotions.”

Nora Aunor's talent was phenomenal. Her eyes conveyed thousands of emotions, and her grounded performances captured the sadness, grief, and resilience of ordinary Filipinos. A phenomenal talent and one of the greatest ever. Long live Ate Guy!

Another Filipino shared a video of Nora and “Star of All Seasons” Vilma Santos, also the late actress’ friend, in “Ikaw ay Akin” and praised Nora’s intense eyes that did the acting.

Rest in peace to the Superstar of Philippine Cinema and Queen of Mata-Mata Acting, Nora Aunor Politics aside, it's a comfort knowing you received the National Artist honor while you were still with us

A clip of Nora’s performance in “T-Bird at Ako” was also reposted by a social media user, who shared that the film always comes to mind whenever they think of her acting.

such an insane filmography for her time AND although the ending to this film wasn't perfect every time I think of a Nora Aunor performance this is what comes to mind

Another X user expressed being “amazed” by Nora’s artistry and pointed out how young the National Artist was when she starred in some of her most memorable films.

One of the things that really amazes me about Nora Aunor’s artistry is she’s only 19 when she started producing movies! Wild! She’s only 21 when she did Banaue

22 in Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos

23 in Minsa’y Isang Gamu-gamo

25 in Atsay

27 in Bona

29 in Himala Just Wow!

A movie enthusiast shared links to films he described as some of Nora’s “classics and best performances.”

Here's a list of full Nora Aunor films to watch on YouTube as uploaded by Star Cinema, Regal Films, VIVA Films, Solar Pictures and OctoArts Films, containing some of her classics and best performances. Banaue (Gerardo de Leon, 1975) Tatlong Taong Walang…

Another online user reposted a clip from “Himala,” the film with Nora’s most legendary role, and said it remains their “top one best film of all time.”

this film changed me so much, and still remain my top 1 best film of all time. gone but never forgotten Ms. Nora Aunor!!!

A film critic and writer also reposted a video from “Bona” and called it one of “Nora Aunor’s best performances and also one of the best Filipino films ever made.”

This is one Nora Aunor's best performances and also one of the best Filipino films ever made. The newly restored classic BONA (1980):

An online user shared stills from some of Nora’s films and described them as “films that everyone has to watch at least once in their life.”

To honor the late Nora Aunor, here are 4 of her films that everyone has to watch at least once in their life. Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976)

The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995)

Minsa’y Isang Gamu Gamo (1976)

Himala (1982)

Nora is also known for receiving the most lifetime achievement awards, both locally and internationally, in recognition of her contributions to film, television, music and theater.

Her wake will be open to the public from Saturday, April 19, to Sunday, April 20, at Chapel 9 in The Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City.

Nora’s interment will take place at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani on Tuesday, April 22.