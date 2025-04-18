Barbie Imperial apologizes to Moonstar88 for singing wrong lyrics during live performance

Actress Barbie Imperial apologized to OPM rock band Moonstar88 after singing the wrong lyrics to one of their songs during a performance in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, with Alexa Miro.

A video of the showbiz personality singing “Migraine” with Alexa went viral, showing the two performing out of sync with each other.

Both sang different lyrics, with Barbie singing “‘Di na makatawa” and “‘Di na makatulog,” instead of “‘Di na makatulog, ‘di na makakain.”

Alexa, on the other hand, struggled to hold back her laughter on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kabulastugan (@kabulastugan)

The caught Barbie’s attention and commented: “HHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA”

A TikTok user also shared a closer look at the performance.

Barbie later acknowledged her mistake and posted a TikTok video of herself covering her mouth, with an in-line text that reads:

Dahil hindi na____?

A. Makatawa

B. Makakain

C. Makatulog

“Sorry po, Moonstar88,” the actress wrote as a caption with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Migraine” is one of the band’s most famous songs. Released in 2008, the pop-rock song was the third single from their album “Todo Combo.”