De Niro takes on double duty in mobster movie ‘The Alto Knights’

— Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro plays not one but two lead characters in the biographical crime drama “The Alto Knights”.

Based on true events, the film is set in 1950s New York, with the two-time Oscar winner portraying rival Italian-American mafia bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.

At times adapting a documentary film-style approach, “The Alto Knights” recounts the old friends’ shared past, the events leading to their rift and a failed assassination attempt on Costello. Their power struggle plays out in tense scenes, some of which see Costello and Genovese clash face to face.

The movie is directed by “Rain Man”, “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Wag the Dog” filmmaker Barry Levinson and written by Nicholas Pileggi, known for “Goodfellas” and “Casino”. It is produced by De Niro’s long-time collaborator Irwin Winkler, and the actor said working with the trio convinced him to return to the mobster genre.

“I wasn’t planning on going back to it, but when Irwin Winkler sent me the script, I said ‘let me consider’,” De Niro said at the film’s London premiere on Thursday.

“When we were talking about who’d play the other part, they wanted me for Costello, he (Winkler) said ‘well, what about if you play the other part?’ I said ‘that’s an even better reason to do this, if I do it,” the 81-year-old actor added.

Winkler, 93, said he couldn’t think of anyone else better suited for the roles.

“We didn’t do it with any visual effects. It was all really makeup and just him,” Winkler said. “Even after seeing the film so many times, I see two different characters. I don’t see one man playing them.”

De Niro enlisted a co-star to act out scenes featuring both of his characters.

“I settled on one guy I thought would be good. He played the Gambino part and he learned both parts. So, I did it with him and he was a tremendous help.”

“The Alto Knights” also stars “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing as Costello’s wife Bobbie, while “Shogun” actor Cosmo Jarvis portrays gangster Vincent Gigante.

Asked if the experience had inspired him to challenge himself further, De Niro, who has several new film projects lined up, said: “Now I’m just trying to keep up with everything I’m doing.”

“The Alto Knights” begins its global cinematic rollout on March 19.

—Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Jamie Freed