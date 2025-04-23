Throwback: Darren Espanto’s performance during Pope Francis’ 2015 visit to Philippines

Singer-actor Darren Espanto shared a throwback video of his performance during Pope Francis’ visit to the Philippines in 2015.

Darren, a product of “The Voice Kids,” performed “Tell The World Of His Love” at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila during the “Encounter with the Youth” ceremony with the pope on Jan. 18, 2015.

The singer said he was honored to be among the chosen ones to sing for the “historical event.”

“10 years ago, I had the privilege of singing for Pope Francis during his visit to the Philippines. It was an honor to be chosen to sing for such a historical event,” Darren said in his post.



The pope passed away on Monday, April 21 due to a stroke, followed by coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Francis made a pastoral and state visit to the Philippines from January 15 to 19, 2015. He made a stop in Tacloban, Leyte and held mass for the survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

— Rosette Adel