‘I lost two lolas’: Janine Gutierrez ponders on losing grandmas Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor

Actress Janine Gutierrez shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram broadcast channel following the passing of her grandmothers, Nora Aunor and Pilita Corrales, on her mother’s and father’s sides, respectively.

Pilita Corrales is the mother of Janine’s father, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, while Nora Aunor is the adoptive mother of her mother, Lotlot de Leon.

“It’s the first time in ten days that I’m not at a wake. This holy week, my siblings and I lost two lolas, mama and papa’s mothers,” Janine said in her message on April 23.

“Mamita passed away on my first free day and we buried Mama Guy on my last. Driving to my location today, I think of my two new angels and how they always powered through. I think of how I can continuously make them proud,” she added.

Pilita passed away on April 12, while Nora died on April 16.

Several online users expressed sympathy for Janine following the loss of her two grandmothers.

“Just realized Janine Gutierrez lost both her grandmothers (father’s and mother’s side) on the same week. Our deepest condolences,” an X user wrote.

“Yakap Nini,” another wrote.

“Wag ka na malungkot nini… Nasa maayos at tahimik na lugar na mga lola mo,” an X user also said.