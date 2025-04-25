‘Things my Filipino dad does on vacation’: R’Bonney Gabriel shares dad’s quirky antics

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel shared the quirky habits of her Filipino father during their vacation in his home country.

The Filipino-American beauty queen responded to a comment of a TikTok user who noticed her father, Remigio “R. Bon” Gabriel.

“Starting a fan club for your dad. Hehehe. He is such a good vibe,” TikTok user @choncalicioussky wrote before.

R’Bonney responded with a video showcasing her father’s quirky antics during their vacation..

These include “dynamic stretching any and everywhere,” making his “own soda lid,” “dancing Tinikling with locals” and “closely” observing strangers without saying a word.

“Things my Filipino dad does on vacation…” the beauty queen said in her video.

Based on her posts, R’Bonney spent her Easter Sunday in Bohol with her parents.

The half-Pinay has been traveling to and from the Philippines since her reign as Miss Universe ended.

She has been exploring her Filipino heritage by going to Sunday markets, shopping in Cartimar and commuting via motorcycle taxis, among other activities.

R’Bonney is born to Malate native Remigio and American Dana Walker from Texas.

