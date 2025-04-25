Indonesia’s Pamungkas, Thailand’s Scrubb to return to Manila for GNN’s 10 anniv bash

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas and Thai alt-pop duo Scrubb are set to headline a special show in Manila this weekend.

Pamungkas is known for his smash single, “To The Bone.” He recently released his fifth studio album, Hardcore Romance.

On the other hand, Scrubb, a music act composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha, gained global popularity following their contributions to the official soundtrack of “2gether The Series”, the biggest Boy’s Love hit ever released worldwide. The OST to the series includes 18 songs from Scrubb, along with few notable ones from the main actors. Scrubb has alsoproduced six studio albums throughout the course of their career, and has performed in sold-out shows across Asia, including Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Singapore and Taipei.

Southeast Asian music then takes center stage as these artists make a return to Manila for Gabi Na Naman Productions’ (GNN) tenth anniversary this weekend.

#GNN10 Presents: Pamungkas and Scrubb Live in Manila, a one-day event on April 26, Saturday, at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, also doubles as a celebration of regional talent.

Apart from the international headliners, Filipino acts The Ridleys and Shirebound are also set to perform.

GNN, founded in 2015, is a Filipino music events and multimedia company known for creating unforgettable experiences for a wide range of audiences.

With a diverse portfolio, it has hosted events from intimate showcases to large-scale concerts at prestigious venues like the Philippine Arena, Circuit Makati, New Frontier Theatre, Solaire Theater, Newport Performing Arts Theater and Music Museum.

Over the years, GNN has also brought international acts to the Philippines, including Indonesia’s Pamungkas and Reality Club, Thailand’s Scrubb, Singapore’s Regina Song, Ysa Yaneza and Club Mild, Taiwan’s Elephant Gym and Japan’s Hitsujibungaku.

GNN’s anniversary show is made possible with the support of Astroria Plaza (Official Home), JB Music Philippines (Tech Partner), and key sponsors Guevarra’s by Chef Laudico and Greenwich. Additional support comes from community partners Neon Oven, Linya Linya, 123 Block, Mandala Park and The Rest Is Noise PH.